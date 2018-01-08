'I want equality, not more money'
The BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie has resigned from her position, citing pay inequality with male international editors earning more than her.

She told Radio 4 Woman's Hour that although she was offered more money after lodging an equal pay complaint, she did not see this as a solution for women being treated equally in the organisation.

