Harry and Meghan visit youth radio station

Harry and Meghan visit Brixton youth radio station
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the Mayor of Lambeth and the leader of Lambeth Council during a visit to Brixton.
They were also greeted by members of youth radio station Reprezent.
09 Jan 2018
