Fist bump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royals day out in Brixton

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle made their first official visit in London on Tuesday. Warning: Flashing images.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Jan 2018