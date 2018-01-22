Media player
Jack Brooksbank: Colour-changing sapphire is like Eugenie
Jack Brooksbank says he chose an engagement ring made of a rare sapphire because it reminded him of Princess Eugenie.
Mr Brooksbank chose a ring at a jewellers but proposed without it, preferring to add diamonds to it afterwards, he told BBC's The One Show.
He said he was drawn towards the ring - which contains a rare pink-orange sapphire called a padparadscha - because it changes colour in different lights.
