'I had to give birth in prison'
A woman held in custody for more than 13 months before her trial collapsed has told the BBC she hopes someone will be punished for the failures which led to her giving birth in prison.

The trial of Petruta-Cristina Bosoanca - held on trafficking and prostitution charges - was stopped after evidence cast doubt on the complainant's story.

Judge Gregory Perrins said there had been "wholesale failures".

  • 31 Jan 2018