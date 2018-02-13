Inside the Army’s training camp for 16-year-olds

Media player
Harrogate: Inside the British Army’s training camp for 16-year-olds
BBC Defence Correspondent Jonathan Beale takes a look inside The Army Foundation College in Harrogate, where the British Army trains its 16-year-old recruits. Ten instructors from the college are accused of physically abusing teenage recruits in 2014.
13 Feb 2018
