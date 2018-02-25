Media player
Did M&S overreact to cauliflower backlash?
Marks and Spencer stopped selling its "cauliflower steak" after shoppers mocked the product.
The veggie steak - two slices of cauliflower and a lemon and herb drizzle - was being sold for £2.
Customers argued a whole cauliflower could be bought for £1 in its shops and raised concerns about excess packaging.
The BBC's Roger Harrabin explains.
25 Feb 2018
