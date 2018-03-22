Westminster attack MP recalls 'eerie' moments
Westminster attack MP Tobias Ellwood recalls 'eerie' moments

The MP who tried to resuscitate a police officer who was killed during the Westminster attack recalls the moments after PC Keith Palmer died.

Tobias Ellwood said he there was an "eerie" silence in Westminster after he died, and described how a group of doctors and police officers covered PC Palmer's body up before forensics arrived.

