'Use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged'
Theresa May has said she is working with the UK's closest allies to ensure those responsible for the alleged chemical attack in Syria are held to account.

The prime minister said she wanted to "prevent and deter the humanitarian catastrophe" caused by such weapons, adding: "The continued use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged."

  • 12 Apr 2018