'He's with me when I'm diving'
James Heatly continues family's Commonwealth medal success

James Heatly has followed in his grandfather's footsteps by winning a Commonwealth Games medal in diving.

His bronze is Scotland's first medal in the discipline since his late grandfather Sir Peter Heatly won gold in 1958.

  • 31 Dec 2018
