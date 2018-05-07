Media player
Can you make a community healthier?
Life expectancy in Fleetwood, Lancashire, is among the worst in the UK, with diseases linked to diet and drugs claiming lives.
The Healthier Fleetwood programme is planning to change all that.
07 May 2018
