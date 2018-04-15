Syria strikes will not 'turn tide' of war

Media player
Syria air strikes: Purpose was to send a message, says Johnson
Saturday's air strikes on Syria were not intended to "turn the tide of the conflict", Boris Johnson has said.
Sites near Damascus and Homs were hit by the UK, the US and France in response to an alleged chemical attack on the town of Douma on 7 April.
Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, the foreign secretary said the primary purpose of taking action was "to say no to the use of barbaric weapons".
15 Apr 2018
