The 37-year hunt for Katrice Lee: 'Every parent's nightmare'
Police investigating the disappearance of a Teesside toddler in Germany 37 years ago are to excavate a site close to where she was last seen.
Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn, Germany in 1981.
Katrice's father Richard Lee spoke to BBC Breakfast about the search for his daughter.
01 May 2018
