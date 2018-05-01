'My heart's been in my mouth for 37 years'
The 37-year hunt for Katrice Lee: 'Every parent's nightmare'

Police investigating the disappearance of a Teesside toddler in Germany 37 years ago are to excavate a site close to where she was last seen.

Katrice Lee, from Hartlepool, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn, Germany in 1981.

Katrice's father Richard Lee spoke to BBC Breakfast about the search for his daughter.

