What was life like for first-generation Windrush migrants?
First-generation Windrush migrant Sam King MBE, describes his journey to the UK on board the ship.
The British government continues to face criticism for the treatment of children of the Windrush generation.
Video produced by Trystan Young
Listen to more of this interview on Witness, from 2011, on the iPlayer
02 May 2018
