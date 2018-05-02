Video

A computer hacker who sold the personal data of thousands of people on the dark web faces jail after admitting a string of offences.

Police began investigating Grant West, 26, after he hacked information from Just Eat customers in 2015.

As detectives moved in on West they realised that getting their hands on the laptop with his "fingers on the keyboard" was crucial.

A team of covert officers tracked West and while he was using the computer in the first class carriage on a train from Rhyl to London officers pounced on him, seizing the unlocked computer.

The arrest was captured on the train's CCTV.

On the laptop they found the financial information of more than 100,000 people.