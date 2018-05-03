Windrush: Grandmother re-enters UK
Video

Windrush: Grandmother allowed re-entry after 8 years in Jamaica

A grandmother has arrived back in London after spending eight years trapped in Jamaica.

Gretel Gocan was on a visit to the country in 2010 when her passport, which showed her right to remain, was stolen and the replacement didn't have the right information.

  • 03 May 2018
