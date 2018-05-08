Could this mug become a collector's item?
Royal souvenirs: What makes something collectable?

With the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approaching, numerous commemorative memorabilia have been produced to mark the occasion.

But what items are likely to hold their value?

The Travel Show’s Ade Adepitan finds out.

