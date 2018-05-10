Harry and Megan already got married!

Video

You're cordially invited to the wedding of Harry and Megan. OK, it's not the royal couple. (Did you spot the missing 'h' in Megan?)

This Harry and Megan from Nottingham just had a free luxury wedding in London after winning a competition for couples with the same names as the prince and his fiancée.

The couple met at drama college and now run their own musical theatre space, Copper Studios.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Daniel South.

