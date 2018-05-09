'I was told I wouldn't see my 22nd birthday'

Video

More UK Punjabis are reportedly seeking alcohol support after a BBC survey found 27% had a family member with a problem.

Bhupinder Kullar, also known as Tubsy, said he was told, aged 21, that he would not make his 22nd birthday.

Meanwhile, recovering alcoholic Sanjay Bhandari, said his motivation for addressing his drinking was "my wife walking out the door".

According to Jennifer Shergil, an alcohol practitioner, there is still a stigma within the UK Punjabi community around alcohol abuse.

Produced by Aidan Castelli.