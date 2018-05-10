Media player
‘I didn’t have sex until I was 37’
What is it like to lose your virginity later in life? Joseph* texted BBC Radio 5 live to reveal that he did not have an intimate relationship with a woman until he was 37, leaving him lonely and depressed.
He told Anna Foster that he looked back on his youth with "a sense of grieving".
*Joseph's real name has been changed and his words are spoken by an actor.
10 May 2018
