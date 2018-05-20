'Really proud': Meet Meghan's dress designer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding 2018: Meghan's dress designer, Clare Waight Keller from Givenchy
Now the most talked about name in fashion, Clare Waight Keller from Givenchy describes Meghan's dress in detail.
-
20 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-44188750/royal-wedding-2018-meghan-s-dress-designer-clare-waight-keller-from-givenchyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window