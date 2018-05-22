Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sing-along remembers Manchester attack victims
A mass sing-along event, Manchester Together: With One Voice, was held to remember those who died in the Ariana Grande concert attack a year ago.
-
22 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window