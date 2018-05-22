Prince Harry's speech interrupted by bee
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended their first royal engagement since their wedding on Saturday.

They appeared at a garden party celebrating the Prince of Wales' charity work and military affiliations, in the run up to his 70th birthday in November.

There was amusement as Prince Harry's speech was interrupted by a bee.

