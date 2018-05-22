Manchester bikers ride to remember Saffie
Manchester attack: Bikers ride to remember Saffie Roussos

Harley Davidson riders have hit the road to remember the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena attack.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos was a big fan of the iconic motorbike.

