Video

This "urban garden" is slightly different from the usual million-pound show garden we see at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

But Rob Dicken from Wolverhampton thought they stood a chance, and so emailed the Royal Horticultural Society asking to be exhibited - and they responded.

We arranged for garden designers Kate Saville and Tamara Bridge to give him some horticultural tips.

Produced by Emily Wolstencroft