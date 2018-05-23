Yulia Skripal: 'We are so lucky to survive'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yulia Skripal: 'We are so lucky to survive'

The daughter of an ex-Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury has made her first video statement since the attack.

Yulia Skripal and her father, Sergei, were exposed to nerve agent Novichok on 4 March.

Read more: Yulia Skripal hopes to return to Russia

  • 23 May 2018
Go to next video: Russia, spies and enemies of the state