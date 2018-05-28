The letters that inspired Miriam Margolyes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The suffrage campaign letters that inspired Miriam Margolyes
Ray Costelloe travelled the country in 1908 in her horse-drawn caravan canvassing for women's right to vote.
Miriam Margolyes, who attended the same college as Ray, has read from those letters and reflects on her time there.
-
28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window