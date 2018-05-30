How disabled mum came to live on 18th floor

Video

The daughter of Sakineh Afrasiabi, who lived on the 18th floor of Grenfell Tower, has criticised Kensington and Chelsea Council's decision to house her so high in the tower block.

Nazanin Aghlani told the inquiry some 15 years ago the council ruled she should not be housed in a property above a fourth floor due to her deteriorating health.

But she suggested Ms Afrasiabi had moved to the North Kensington high rise out of "desperation and pressure" from RBKC.