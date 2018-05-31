Media player
Viewsnight: ‘Welcome to the death of journalism’
In this Viewsnight, the Times Literary Supplement editor and author of How Britain Really Works, Stig Abell, argues that as advertising moves online, journalism is missing out on funding to giant tech companies.
31 May 2018
