‘Welcome to the death of journalism’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Viewsnight: ‘Welcome to the death of journalism’

In this Viewsnight, the Times Literary Supplement editor and author of How Britain Really Works, Stig Abell, argues that as advertising moves online, journalism is missing out on funding to giant tech companies.

Viewsnight is BBC Newsnight's place for ideas and debate. For more, head over to BBC Newsnight on Facebook and on YouTube.

  • 31 May 2018
Go to next video: ‘We need to upgrade our minds'