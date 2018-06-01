"I don't feel like a bargaining chip, I am a bargaining chip"

Video

The British government says it has now provided clarity and guaranteed the rights after Brexit of the one million or so UK citizens living elsewhere in the EU. But that is not how it appears to most of the people involved. It's worth emphasising that, while the image of British expats in the EU is often of retirees living in the sun but the fact is that about 80% of them are of working age or younger.

Our Reality Check Correspondent Chris Morris has been finding why the right to work is at the heart of their concerns.