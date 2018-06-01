Tom Kerridge: Cookery shows raise restaurant standards
Tom Kerridge has said restaurant standards have been raised by people’s increased interest in food, in part thanks to TV cookery shows.

The chef told BBC Radio 5 live's Nihal Arthanayake: “We’re one of the best and most diverse food scenes in the world.”

