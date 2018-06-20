'Charlie changed our lives completely'
The parents of Charlie Gard say they want a change in the law to help people 'in the same boat'.

Eleven-month-old Charlie was at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment, and died last year.

  • 20 Jun 2018
