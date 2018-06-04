Terrorism Tea Party

Media player
What sisters Rizlaine and Safaa Boular said to each other about an attack plan.
Sisters Rizlaine and Safaa Boular have been convicted of preparing a terrorism attack in the UK. Prosecutors said they used a code involving talk of a "tea party" for an attack. This is one of the secret recordings that was played during Safaa Boular's trial.
04 Jun 2018
