'You're the only one who will make me smile'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

You're the only one who will make me smile, Zverev tells reporter

Earlier in the week, German tennis player Alexander Zverev's inability to understand the accent of a journalist from Yorkshire during a press conference at the French Open amused fans.

On Wednesday, having lost his quarter-final to Austrian Dominic Thiem, it fell to the journalist to cheer up the World number three.

  • 05 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent