'Grenfell was a symbol of hope'

In 1974 huge swathes of the deprived area of North Kensington were bulldozed to make way for social housing.

Originally called 'Lancaster Tower', it was described as "luxury" by new residents.

It was built to address the inequality between North Kensington and neighbouring Notting Hill which had been socially divided by wealth since Victorian times.

