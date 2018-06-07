Life on the 'Island of Grief'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Young family's life on the 'Island of Grief'

After his wife died of breast cancer at the age of 38, Rupert Murrell decided to make a short film about his family's attempts to deal with her death.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych.

  • 07 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The Grenfell couple transformed into a fairy tale