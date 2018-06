Video

Albino model Joanné Dion has struggled to fit into society as she isn’t always accepted by both black and white communities.

She was born with albinism - a genetic disorder which causes less pigment in the skin and eyes.

Growing up she was bullied and called “Caspar” and “talcum powder”.

She’s fought hard to become a model and told BBC Minute: “I’m not normal, and I’m OK with that."

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane