What challenges face new Daily Mail editor?

Challenges facing new Mail editor, says BBC media editor
Geordie Greig will have to marry his pro-remain stance to the Daily Mail's support of Brexit when he takes over as the newspaper's editor, the BBC's media editor says.
Amol Rajan said this will not be the only challenge facing Mr Greig - falling circulation figures are another key one.
07 Jun 2018
