The Poo Fairy by Evan Boxall

The Poo Fairy, read by Lauren Cornelius from the BBC Radio Drama Company
A Top 50 shortlisted story from BBC Radio 2's 500 Words 2018 competition, in the 5 to 9 age category. Read by Lauren Cornelius from the BBC Radio Drama Company. Discover more stories at bbc.co.uk/500words
08 Jun 2018
