Mussels, garlic and... plastic?

Plastic and cotton found in UK's wild mussels
Fragments of plastic and cotton have been found in wild mussels across the UK, scientists say.
The University of Hull and Brunel University London took samples from eight coastal locations and eight supermarkets and all contained some form of man-made material.
08 Jun 2018
