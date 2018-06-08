Defoe: I'm truly humbled'
Birthday Honours 2018: I'm truly humbled, says Jermain Defoe

Premier League striker Jermain Defoe says he is truly humbled to be recognised with an OBE for his services to the charity set up in his name.

The foundation supports disadvantage children in the UK and Caribbean.

"People only know me for football so to be awarded for something like this is real special," he said.

