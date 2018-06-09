Tim Farron: Mark Carne should have turned down CBE
Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron has reacted angrily after the outgoing boss of Network Rail was appointed a CBE amid continued rail disruption.

Mark Carne was included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to the railway industry.

Mr Farron told BBC Breakfast: "This is a moment when our rail leaders do not need pats on the back, they need a kick up the backside."

