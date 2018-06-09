Media player
James Bond films: Eunice Gayson's part in cinema history
Eunice Gayson - the actor who played the first "Bond girl" - has died at the age of 90.
In her role as Sylvia Trench in Dr No she shared the screen with Sean Connery when he first uttered his iconic introduction.
Courtesy: EON/MGM
09 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window