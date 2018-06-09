Eunice Gayson's part in cinema history
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

James Bond films: Eunice Gayson's part in cinema history

Eunice Gayson - the actor who played the first "Bond girl" - has died at the age of 90.

In her role as Sylvia Trench in Dr No she shared the screen with Sean Connery when he first uttered his iconic introduction.

Courtesy: EON/MGM

  • 09 Jun 2018