Police officers hurt at 'free Tommy Robinson' protest
Video

Police hurt at 'free Tommy Robinson' protest

Riot officers were called as a protest calling for ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson's release from jail became violent.

Riot officers were deployed as hundreds of protesters blocked the roads around Trafalgar Square.

Robinson, 35, was jailed for contempt of court last month after broadcasting on social media about an ongoing trial.

  • 10 Jun 2018
