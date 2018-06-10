MPs can support 'softer, sensible Brexit'

Media player
Ken Clarke: MPs should vote for a 'softer, sensible Brexit'
Remainer and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Ken Clarke says there is a parliamentary majority for a "softer, sensible Brexit."
He says the UK needs to leave the EU in a way that looks after jobs and investment.
"Underneath all these leaks from Boris Johnson and briefings by David Davis we're actually talking about the wellbeing of our children and grandchildren," he says.
10 Jun 2018
