Celebrating 100 years of women's vote
Four UK cities celebrate 100 years of women's vote

Women and girls have been marching together across the UK to mark 100 years since the first British women won the vote.

They rallied in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London wearing the colours of the suffragette movement - green, white and violet.

  • 10 Jun 2018
