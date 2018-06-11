'I'm glad I was the first to wear a turban'
'I'm glad I was the first guardsman to wear a turban'

Coldstream Guards soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall reflects on wearing his turban during the Trooping the Colour parade.

He was one of around 1,000 soldiers who took part in the ceremony marking the Queen's official birthday on Saturday.

