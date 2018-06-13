Has the government kept its Grenfell promises?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Has the government kept its Grenfell promises?

In the days and weeks following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, politicians made many promises to survivors.

How many have been kept?

Jim Reed reports.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK.

  • 13 Jun 2018