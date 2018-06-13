The Grenfell children still living in a hotel
Grenfell Tower: Families living in hotels one year after fire

Mohammed used to live in Grenfell Tower, but his family have been living in a hotel room with their parents for the past year.

Thursday marks one year since the fire, which killed 72 people.

