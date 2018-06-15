The Grenfell kids coping with loss

Media player
Grenfell Tower: Teenagers open up about loss
One year on from the Grenfell Tower fire the community is still dealing with loss.
In the weeks that followed the fire, youth club the Rugby Portobello Trust, became a support centre for victims of the fire.
Now they offer a safe space for teenagers and young people to talk about how the fire affected them.
They told their story to Newsnight.
